(For the midday report, please click )
SEOUL Oct 16 South Korean shares stepped back
from two-month highs on Friday, with the main index pressured
lower by losses in automakers on concerns a rising local
currency would erode their export earnings.
The South Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI)
closed down 0.2 percent at 2,030.14 points. It briefly touched
a high of 2,038.06 in morning trade, the strongest intraday
level since Aug. 6.
On a weekly analysis, the index rose for a third straight
week, up 0.5 percent.
Market bellwether Hyundai Motor Co Ltd shed 0.9
percent and its affiliate Kia Motor Corp slid 2.8
percent.
The South Korean won closed at 1,129.1 per
dollar after a choppy session, barely changed from the previous
close of 1,130.2. For the week, the currency is up 2.6 percent,
the biggest weekly percentage gain since Dec. 2, 2011.
(Reporting by Yeawon Choi; Editing by Shri Navaratnam)