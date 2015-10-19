(For the midday report, please click )

SEOUL Oct 19 The South Korean won rose to a 3-1/2-month high against the dollar on Monday as slightly better-than-expected economic growth numbers from China calmed anxiety about a sharper downturn in the world's second-largest economy.

The won closed local trade up 0.7 percent at 1,121.0 on the dollar after rising to 1,120.6, the highest intraday level since July 3.

On the stock market, Seoul shares held steady and closed at 2,030.27 points in a choppy session, little changed from the previous close of 2,030.26.

Foreigners were net buyers, purchasing a net 62 billion won($55.31 million) worth of the KOSPI shares on the day, preliminary data showed. (Reporting by Yeawon Choi; Editing by Shri Navaratnam)