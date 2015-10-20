(For the midday report, please click )

SEOUL Oct 20 The South Korean won fell on broad dollar strength on Tuesday.

The won was quoted at 1,131.0 to the dollar at the conclusion of onshore trade, compared with Monday's close of 1,121.0.

The dollar hit a 10-day high overnight ahead of this week's European Central Bank meeting, which some investors believe could set the stage for additional stimulus later this year.

South Korean shares finished up 0.5 percent at 2,039.35, boosted by car makers. (Reporting by Yeon Soo Kwak; Editing by Kim Coghill)