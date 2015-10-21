(For the midday report, please click )

SEOUL Oct 21 South Korean shares and the won closed out Wednesday's session little changed as most investors adopted a wait-and-see stance before a policy meeting of the European Central Bank on Thursday.

The Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) ended up 0.2 percent at 2,042.97 points.

The local currency was quoted at 1,132.5 to the dollar at the conclusion of onshore trade, down 0.1 percent compared to Tuesday's close of 1,131.0. (Reporting by Christine Kim; Editing by Shri Navaratnam)