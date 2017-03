(For the midday report, please click )

SEOUL Oct 22 South Korean shares and the won fell on Thursday, in line with Asian peers as investors were spooked by fears of a slowdown in China prompted by a sharp fall in Chinese equities in the previous session.

The Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) closed down 1 percent at 2,023.01.

The South Korean won was quoted at 1,138.6 to the dollar at the conclusion of onshore trade, down 0.5 percent compared with Wednesday's close of 1,132.5. (Reporting by Christine Kim; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)