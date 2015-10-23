(For the midday report, please click )
SEOUL Oct 23 South Korean shares and the won
finished sharply up on Friday, as the European Central Bank
chief's comments signalling its readiness to expand stimulus
lifted risky assets such as equity and emerging market
currencies.
The won firmed 1.2 percent against the dollar to
close at 1,124.7, marking its strongest onshore weekly closing
level since early July.
The Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) closed
up 0.9 percent at 2,040.39 points.
South Korea's economic growth accelerated to its fastest in
more than five years as a sharp recovery in domestic demand more
than offset a drop in exports, but policymakers stopped short of
saying the consumption recovery would be sustained.
(Reporting by Christine Kim; Editing by Eric Meijer)