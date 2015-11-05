(For the midday report, please click )

SEOUL Nov 5 South Korean shares and won lost ground on Thursday after comments from Federal Reserve Chair Yellen bolstered expectations that U.S. interest rates could be raised as early as December.

The Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) trimmed early losses and closed down 0.2 percent at 2,049.42 points.

Foreigners turned net sellers for the first time in four days, offloading a net 28.5 billion won worth of shares in the main board, preliminary data showed.

On the currency market, the South Korean won closed local trade down 0.6 percent to 1,138.5 per dollar. (Reporting by Yeonsoo Kwak; Editing by Shri Navaratnam)