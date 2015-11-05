(For the midday report, please click )
SEOUL Nov 5 South Korean shares and won lost
ground on Thursday after comments from Federal Reserve Chair
Yellen bolstered expectations that U.S. interest rates could be
raised as early as December.
The Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI)
trimmed early losses and closed down 0.2 percent at 2,049.42
points.
Foreigners turned net sellers for the first time in four
days, offloading a net 28.5 billion won worth of shares in the
main board, preliminary data showed.
On the currency market, the South Korean won
closed local trade down 0.6 percent to 1,138.5 per dollar.
(Reporting by Yeonsoo Kwak; Editing by Shri Navaratnam)