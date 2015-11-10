(For the midday report, please click )

SEOUL Nov 10 South Korean shares extended losses for the fourth straight session, closing at five-week lows on Tuesday dragged by a decline on Wall Street and growth worries fueled by soft China data.

The Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) closed down 1.4 percent at 1,996.59 points, hitting the lowest closing level since Oct. 7.

The South Korean won was quoted at 1,156.9 against the dollar at the conclusion of onshore trade, barely changed from Monday's close of 1,157.2.

China's October inflation data showed persisting if not intensifying deflationary pressure, spurring analysts to expect more moves to stimulate the slowing economy by year-end.

"China's soft price index data was probably a prelude to moderate industrial product and retail sales for October," said Park Seok-hyun, a stock analyst at Eugene Investment & Securities. (Reporting by Yeonsoo Kwak; Editing by Shri Navaratnam)