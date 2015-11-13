(For the midday report, please click )

SEOUL Nov 13 South Korean shares and the won dropped on Friday as a combination of factors, including weakening commodities, concerns of slower growth in China and a looming policy decision by the U.S. Federal Reserve, sapped investor confidence.

The Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) closed down 1.0 percent at 1,973.29 points. For the week, the index lost 3.3 percent, marking the biggest drop since late August.

Offshore investors were net sellers for a fourth consecutive session, dumping a net 211.8 billion won ($182.10 million)worth of stocks on the main board, preliminary data showed.

The South Korean won ended local trade down 0.5 percent at 1,163.8 against the dollar. It eased 1.9 percent for the week, posting losses for a third straight week. (Reporting by Yeonsoo Kwak; Editing by Shri Navaratnam)