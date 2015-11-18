(For the midday report, please click )

SEOUL Nov 18 South Korea shares gave up early modest gains to close flat on Wednesday, with traders taking to the sidelines while awaiting minutes from the U.S. Federal Open Market Committee meeting out later in the day.

The Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) ended at 1,962.88 points, almost unchanged from previous close of 1963.58.

Foreign investors extended their selling spree into a seventh consecutive session, offloading a net 139 billion won ($118.68 million) worth of shares.

The won ended local trade down 0.2 percent at 1,172.2 per dollar from Tuesday's close of 1,170.4. (Reporting by Yeonsoo Kwak; Editing by Choonsik Yoo and Eric Meijer)