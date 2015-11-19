(For the midday report, please click )
SEOUL Nov 19 South Korea shares and the
currency rose sharply on Thursday as minutes of the U.S.
Federal Open Market Committee's October meeting hinted at a
coming increase in interest rates, helping to ease uncertainty
surrounding its future policy.
The Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) closed
up 1.3 percent at 1,988.91 points, its biggest daily percentage
gain in two months.
Offshore investors were net sellers for an eighth
consecutive session, although their net sales fell sharply to a
preliminary 10.2 billion won ($8.79 million) from about 140
billion won on Wednesday.
The won currency rose 0.9 percent to close
onshore trading at 1,161.7 per dollar, compared to Wednesday's
close of 1,172.2.
(Reporting by Yeonsoo Kwak; Editing by Choonsik Yoo and Simon
Cameron-Moore)