SEOUL Nov 23 South Korean shares closed at their highest level in nearly two weeks on Monday, led by medical supplies and chemical sectors and as investors eyed a possible monetary policy easing by the European Central Bank next week.

The Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) closed up 0.7 percent at 2,003.70 points.

Foreign investors were net sellers, offloading a net 102.2 billion won ($88.24 million) worth of KOSPI shares, preliminary data showed.

The South Korean won was quoted at 1,158.5 to the dollar at the conclusion of onshore trade, down 0.4 percent compared to Friday's close of 1,154.3. (Reporting by Yeonsoo Kwak; Editing by Sam Holmes)