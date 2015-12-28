(For the midday report, please click )
SEOUL Dec 28 The South Korean won
notched a fifth straight session of gains on Monday and rose to
its highest in 3-1/2 weeks, supported by local exporters who
sought the currency for month-end settlements.
The won was quoted at 1,165.4 to the dollar at
the conclusion of onshore trade, up 0.2 percent compared to
Thursday's close of 1,167.8. It touched 1,162.4 in intraday
trade, the won's highest since Dec. 4.
South Korean shares dropped 1.3 percent on Monday as
foreigners sold stocks for an 18th straight session. Their
recent selling spree has been fuelled by the Federal Reserve's
decision to raise U.S. interest rates.
(Reporting by Christine Kim; Editing by Richard Borsuk)