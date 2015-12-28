(For the midday report, please click )

SEOUL Dec 28 The South Korean won notched a fifth straight session of gains on Monday and rose to its highest in 3-1/2 weeks, supported by local exporters who sought the currency for month-end settlements.

The won was quoted at 1,165.4 to the dollar at the conclusion of onshore trade, up 0.2 percent compared to Thursday's close of 1,167.8. It touched 1,162.4 in intraday trade, the won's highest since Dec. 4.

South Korean shares dropped 1.3 percent on Monday as foreigners sold stocks for an 18th straight session. Their recent selling spree has been fuelled by the Federal Reserve's decision to raise U.S. interest rates. (Reporting by Christine Kim; Editing by Richard Borsuk)