SEOUL Jan 26 South Korean shares and the won both finished onshore trade down on Tuesday after investors fretted over weak fourth-quarter earnings at home as well as concerns over global economic growth.

The Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) closed down 1.2 percent at 1,871.69 points.

The South Korean won was quoted at 1,204.2 to the dollar at the conclusion of onshore trade, down 0.8 percent compared to Monday's close of 1,194.2. (Reporting by Christine Kim; Editing by Clarence Fernandez)