SEOUL Jan 27 South Korean shares rose on Wednesday tracking Wall Street's overnight moves, though caution ahead of a policy rate decision by the Federal Reserve due later in the day limited the gains.

The Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) closed up 1.4 percent at 1,897.87 points, marking its biggest daily percentage gain since Friday.

The South Korean won was quoted at 1,202.0 to the dollar at the conclusion of onshore trade, up 0.2 percent compared to Tuesday's onshore close of 1,204.2. (Reporting by Se Young Lee; editing by Simon Cameron-Moore)