COLUMN-Neither executives nor their pay are working: James Saft
April 7 There are only two problems with the way incentive-based executive pay works: neither the incentives nor the people who are supposed to be motivated by them work properly.
(For the midday report, please click )
SEOUL Jan 27 South Korean shares rose on Wednesday tracking Wall Street's overnight moves, though caution ahead of a policy rate decision by the Federal Reserve due later in the day limited the gains.
The Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) closed up 1.4 percent at 1,897.87 points, marking its biggest daily percentage gain since Friday.
The South Korean won was quoted at 1,202.0 to the dollar at the conclusion of onshore trade, up 0.2 percent compared to Tuesday's onshore close of 1,204.2. (Reporting by Se Young Lee; editing by Simon Cameron-Moore)
April 7 There are only two problems with the way incentive-based executive pay works: neither the incentives nor the people who are supposed to be motivated by them work properly.
* All three major indexes virtually flat (Updates to close, adds commentary)