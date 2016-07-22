A currency dealer walks in front of electronic boards showing the Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) and the exchange rate between the U.S. dollar and South Korean won, at a dealing room of a bank in Seoul, South Korea, December 17, 2015. REUTERS/Kim Hong-Ji

SEOUL South Korean shares and won were mostly unchanged in early trade on Friday as investors held positions ahead of the U.S. and Japanese central bank policy decisions next week, though a halt in Wall Street's rally overnight has weighed on sentiment.

The Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) .KS11 was at 2,012.02 points as of 0141 GMT, little changed from the previous close.

The won KRW=KFTC was quoted at 1,134.9, up 0.1 percent compared with Thursday's close of 1,135.9.

"Local stocks won't extend their fall to a large extent as investors will probably stay away from aggressive trading ahead of meetings by the Federal Open Market Committee and the Bank of Japan next week," said Park Seok-hyun, a stock analyst at Eugene Investment & Securities.

Offshore investors are set to snap an eleven-day buying spree and become sellers. They offloaded a net 25.1 billion Korean won ($22.13 million) worth of KOSPI shares near mid-session, weighing on the index.

Market heavyweight Samsung Electronics Co Ltd (005930.KS) was down 1.5 percent and LG Chem Ltd (051910.KS) lost 3.0 percent due to foreign stock-dumping.

Advancers slightly outnumbered decliners by 409 to 342.

September futures on three-year treasury bonds KTBc1 gained 0.02 point to 111.08.

(Reporting by Dahee Kim; Editing by Sam Holmes)