* Shares fluctuate as clarity sought on U.S. policy * Won up as dollar comes under pressure SEOUL, Oct 30 Seoul shares held a soft tone early on Friday as investors sought more clarity on the path of U.S. monetary policy amid concerns about weakness in the global economy and slower U.S. growth. The Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) fell 0.1 percent to 2,034.00 points by 0255 GMT, having fluctuated between positive and negative territory in the morning session. The index was down 0.3 percent on the week and was set for its first weekly loss in five. "The market simply lacks any strong element this morning that can lead the way in either direction and the U.S. economic growth data also failed to provide fresh momentum," said Huh Jae-hwan, an analyst at KDB Daewoo Securities. Lotte Chemical Corp fell 10.2 percent after its parent group announced early in the day it would buy the chemical businesses of Samsung Group for about 3 trillion won, mainly due to doubts about the near-term benefits of the deal to the petrochemical maker. LG Electronics Inc fell 6.4 percent after the world's second-largest television maker reported late on Thursday a 37 percent slide in its third-quarter operating profit from a year earlier. Losers outnumbered gainers by more than 4-to-1. In the local currency market, the South Korean won rose against the dollar as the U.S. unit weakened globally following weak third-quarter growth figures in the world's largest economy. The won was quoted at 1,137.8 per dollar, compared with Thursday's close of 1,142.3. December futures on three-year treasury bonds were down 0.07 points at 109.60 after government data showed South Korea's September industrial output grew much faster than the market's expectations from the previous month. 0255 GMT Prev close Dollar/won 1,137.8 1,142.3 Yen/won 9.4079/126 9.4204 *KTB futures 109.60 109.67 KOSPI 2,034.00 2,034.16 * Front-month futures on three-year treasury bonds (Reporting by Yeonsoo Kwak; Editing by Choonsik Yoo and Jacqueline Wong)