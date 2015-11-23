* KOSPI regains psychologically important 2,000 level * Won dips on ECB monetary policy outlook SEOUL, Nov 23 South Korean shares rose back above the psychological 2,000-point level on Monday following a rally in U.S. markets and on growing expectations that the European Central Bank will soon add more stimulus. The Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) climbed 0.7 percent to 2,004.09 points as of 0230 GMT. Shares were on the track for their biggest gain in two weeks by mid-session. The South Korean won was down 0.4 percent at 1,158.3 per dollar. Late on Friday, ECB chief Mario Draghi hinted that the ECB will unveil fresh stimulus measures at its Dec. 3 policy meeting. "Big events scheduled for December, such as U.S. Fed meeting and ECB meeting, are testing market liquidity," said Rhoo Yong-seok, a stock analyst at Hyundai Securities. Shares in Samsung C&T rose 6 percent after the company said it had won a 979 billion won order to build underground roadway in Sydney. Hanmi Pharm Co Ltd rose 7.5 percent after saying it is seeking U.S. approval to begin a phase 2 clinical trial of an anti-cancer drug, poziotinib. Hanmi Pharmaceuticals entered into licensing agreement with Spectrum Pharmaceuticals for poziotinib for the treatment of cancer in early March. Offshore investors sold a new 69.1 billion won ($59.62 million) of KOSPI shares by near mid-session, weighing on the index. December futures on three-year treasury bonds gained 0.04 points at 109.29. 0230 GMT Prev close Dollar/won 1,158.3 1,154.3 Yen/won 9.4045/189 9.3844 *KTB futures 109.29 109.25 KOSPI 2,004.09 1,989.86 * Front-month futures on three-year treasury bonds (Reporting by Yeonsoo Kwak; Editing by Kim Coghill)