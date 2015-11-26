* KOSPI advances as foreigners turn to buying local equities
* Won down on strong U.S. dollar trend
SEOUL, Nov 26 South Korean shares rose early on
Thursday reflecting modest growth in U.S. stock markets before
the Thanksgiving holiday.
Foreigners turned net buyers of local equities. The Korea
Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) was up 0.9 percent
at 2,028.15 points as of 0242 GMT. Advancing issues outnumbered
decliners by 16-to-10.
The won was quoted at 1,146.9, down 0.3 percent
from the previous close of 1,143.4.
U.S. claims for jobless benefits fell more than expected to
260,000 last week, while durable goods orders for October,
excluding aircraft, increased 1.3 percent, far more than the 0.4
percent expected.
A report issued before the market opened on Thursday said
a key South Korean consumer confidence index rose for a fifth
consecutive month to a 14-month high in November, a good omen
for a sustained recovery in consumer spending.
"Recent reduced foreign exchange volatility improved the
market sentiment today, leading foreigners to buy," said Park
Seok-hyun, a stock analyst at Eugene Investment & Securities.
Electronic and machinery stocks underpinned
the main bourse, with Samsung Electronics Co Ltd
rising 2.2 percent.
Shares in SK Hynix Inc, world's No. 2 DRAM chip
maker and SK Holdings Co Ltd rose 5.5 percent and
3.4 percent, respectively on continuous hopes of creating a
synergy effect after SK agreed to buy 49.1 percent stake in OCI
Materials Co Ltd on Tuesday.
Foreign investors and institutions purchased a net 58.4
billion Korean won ($50.94 million) worth of KOSPI shares near
mid-session, buttressing the index.
December futures on three-year treasury bonds was
quoted at 109.24, unchanged from the previous close.
0242 GMT Prev close
Dollar/won 1,146.9 1,143.4
Yen/won 9.3418/519 9.3142
*KTB futures 109.24 109.24
KOSPI 2,028.15 2,009.42
* Front-month futures on three-year treasury bonds
(Reporting by Yeonsoo Kwak; Editing by Eric Meijer)