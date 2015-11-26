* KOSPI advances as foreigners turn to buying local equities * Won down on strong U.S. dollar trend SEOUL, Nov 26 South Korean shares rose early on Thursday reflecting modest growth in U.S. stock markets before the Thanksgiving holiday. Foreigners turned net buyers of local equities. The Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) was up 0.9 percent at 2,028.15 points as of 0242 GMT. Advancing issues outnumbered decliners by 16-to-10. The won was quoted at 1,146.9, down 0.3 percent from the previous close of 1,143.4. U.S. claims for jobless benefits fell more than expected to 260,000 last week, while durable goods orders for October, excluding aircraft, increased 1.3 percent, far more than the 0.4 percent expected. A report issued before the market opened on Thursday said a key South Korean consumer confidence index rose for a fifth consecutive month to a 14-month high in November, a good omen for a sustained recovery in consumer spending. "Recent reduced foreign exchange volatility improved the market sentiment today, leading foreigners to buy," said Park Seok-hyun, a stock analyst at Eugene Investment & Securities. Electronic and machinery stocks underpinned the main bourse, with Samsung Electronics Co Ltd rising 2.2 percent. Shares in SK Hynix Inc, world's No. 2 DRAM chip maker and SK Holdings Co Ltd rose 5.5 percent and 3.4 percent, respectively on continuous hopes of creating a synergy effect after SK agreed to buy 49.1 percent stake in OCI Materials Co Ltd on Tuesday. Foreign investors and institutions purchased a net 58.4 billion Korean won ($50.94 million) worth of KOSPI shares near mid-session, buttressing the index. December futures on three-year treasury bonds was quoted at 109.24, unchanged from the previous close. 0242 GMT Prev close Dollar/won 1,146.9 1,143.4 Yen/won 9.3418/519 9.3142 *KTB futures 109.24 109.24 KOSPI 2,028.15 2,009.42 * Front-month futures on three-year treasury bonds (Reporting by Yeonsoo Kwak; Editing by Eric Meijer)