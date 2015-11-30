* KOSPI falls after Chinese shares slump, ahead of PMIs
* Won down on additional stimulus anticipation by the ECB
By Yeonsoo Kwak
SEOUL, Nov 30 South Korean shares fell early on
Monday, pressured by a tumble in Chinese markets the previous
session and as investors braced for possibly more volatility
ahead of Chinese surveys on manufacturing and services.
The Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) fell
1.7 percent to 1,995.04 points as of 0249 GMT. Declining issues
outnumbered advancers by 4-to-1.
China's official manufacturing Purchasing Managers' Index
(PMI) will be released on Tuesday along with the official
services PMI.
"We are likely to see improvements in China's PMI data,
which will come out tomorrow. Then, it should be positive for
the domestic market," said Cho Byung-hyun, a stock analyst at
Yuanta Securities.
Technology stocks, which include electric and electronics
and construction, underperformed on the main
bourse after industrial output in October fell by a seasonally
adjusted 1.4 percent from September
Tech giant Samsung Electronics Co Ltd fell 2.7
percent. LG Display Co Ltd, a leading global
supplier of display panels, fell 1.8 percent. Steelmaker POSCO
lost 0.6 percent.
Meanwhile, Kakao Corp and KT Corp
gained 5.2 percent and 2.0 percent, respectively as the two
companies won preliminary approval for their bid to set up South
Korea's first Internet-only bank on Sunday.
Foreign investors sold a net 226.1 billion won ($195.50
million) worth of KOSPI shares near mid-session, weighing on the
index.
In the currency market, the South Korean won fell
against the dollar as the European Central Bank is expected to
announce more stimulus measures at its policy meeting on
Thursday.
The won was down 0.3 percent at 1,156.5 per
dollar from the previous close of 1,153.0.
"Investors will be in a risk-on mood again if the ECB
announces stimulus on Thursday," said Park Yuna, a foreign
exchange analyst at Dongbu Securities.
December futures on three-year treasury bonds gained
0.05 points to 109.22.
0249 GMT Prev close
Dollar/won 1,156.5 1,153.0
Yen/won 9.4200/348 9.4064
*KTB futures 109.22 109.17
KOSPI 1,995.04 2,028.99
* Front-month futures on three-year treasury bonds
(Reporting by Yeonsoo Kwak; Editing by Jacqueline Wong)