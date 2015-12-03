* KOSPI slips after hawkish comments by Fed chair * Won down, weighed by lower commodity prices By Yeonsoo Kwak SEOUL, Dec 3 South Korean shares fell on Thursday morning as investors braced for a likely U.S. interest rate increase later this month and with crude oil under pressure from oversupply concerns. The Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) fell 1.0 percent to 1,990.02 points as of 0248 GMT. Losers outnumbered gainers by 23 to 10. Federal Reserve Chair Janet Yellen said on Wednesday she was "looking forward" to a U.S. interest rate hike that would be seen as a testament to the economy's recovery from recession. Yellen's comments come after weak U.S. manufacturing data earlier this week dampened prospects for the widely expected rate hike at the Fed's upcoming policy meeting on Dec. 15-16. The market is now focused on the U.S. government monthly jobs report due on Friday. The European Central Bank, meanwhile, is expected to deliver a variety of measures that could include a deposit rate cut and changes to its asset-buying programme later in the day. "Investors pared bets on additional ECB easing as the (meeting) date neared, but if the sky-high expectations of easing becomes a reality, it will likely boost inflow of European capital," said Kim Ye-eun, an analyst at LIG Investment & Securities. Declines in machinery and chemical sub-indexes by 1.7 percent and 1.4 percent, respectively, weighed on the main board. GS Engineering & Construction Corp slipped 0.5 percent despite winning a 758.8 billion won ($650.4 million) order in Bahrain. Offshore investors sold a net 146.5 billion won ($125.6 million) worth of KOSPI shares near mid-session, weighing on the index. In the currency market, the South Korean won fell as the U.S. dollar strengthened after oil prices slumped below $40 for the first time since August. The won stood at 1,167.8 per dollar, down 0.3 percent from Wednesday's onshore close of 1,164.3. December futures on three-year treasury bonds gained 0.02 points to 109.24. 0248 GMT Prev close Dollar/won 1,167.8 1,164.3 Yen/won 9.4673/744 9.4281 *KTB futures 109.24 109.22 KOSPI 1,990.02 2,009.29 * Front-month futures on three-year treasury bonds (Editing by Jacqueline Wong)