* KOSPI weighed by exporters and foreign selling * Won edges down ahead of ECB easing decision SEOUL, Dec 2 South Korean shares opened firmer but quickly retreated lower on Wednesday morning despite a positive finish on Wall Street, as major heavyweight exporters eased. The Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) lost 0.2 percent to 2,020.81 points as of 0243 GMT, after reaching 2,026.19 shortly after markets opened. Declining issues outnumbered advancers by 16 to 10. The won was quoted at 1,158.9, down 0.1 percent from Tuesday's close of 1,158.0. Data showed that the U.S. manufacturing sector contracted in November to its worst level since June 2009, while construction spending rose in October to the highest level since December 2007. "With no particularly good story to buck the momentum, most investors are settling into a cautious mode ahead of the European central bank meeting," said Kim Sung-hwan, a stock analyst at Bookook Securities, noting that the losses with the index seen boxed in a range between 2,010 and 2,025. Investors are also awaiting a European Central Bank meeting on Thursday, when the central bank is widely expected to ramp up its trillion-euro bond-buying programme. Heavyweight stocks fell across the main board. Tech giant Samsung Electronics Co Ltd lost 0.5 percent to 1,314,000 won. Hyundai Motor Co, which together with affiliate Kia Motors Corp, rank fifth in global auto sales, fell 0.7 percent and 1.1 percent, respectively, despite upbeat November sales. Offshore investors sold a net 188.1 billion won ($162.4 million) worth of KOSPI shares near mid-session, weighing on the index. December futures on three-year treasury bonds gained 0.03 points to 109.25. 0243 GMT Prev close Dollar/won 1,158.9 1,158.0 Yen/won 9.4220/300 9.3961 *KTB futures 109.25 109.22 KOSPI 2,020.81 2,023.93 * Front-month futures on three-year treasury bonds (Reporting by Yeonsoo Kwak; Editing by Jacqueline Wong)