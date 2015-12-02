* KOSPI weighed by exporters and foreign selling
* Won edges down ahead of ECB easing decision
SEOUL, Dec 2 South Korean shares opened firmer
but quickly retreated lower on Wednesday morning despite a
positive finish on Wall Street, as major heavyweight exporters
eased.
The Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) lost
0.2 percent to 2,020.81 points as of 0243 GMT, after reaching
2,026.19 shortly after markets opened. Declining issues
outnumbered advancers by 16 to 10.
The won was quoted at 1,158.9, down 0.1 percent
from Tuesday's close of 1,158.0.
Data showed that the U.S. manufacturing sector contracted in
November to its worst level since June 2009, while construction
spending rose in October to the highest level since December
2007.
"With no particularly good story to buck the momentum, most
investors are settling into a cautious mode ahead of the
European central bank meeting," said Kim Sung-hwan, a stock
analyst at Bookook Securities, noting that the losses with the
index seen boxed in a range between 2,010 and 2,025.
Investors are also awaiting a European Central Bank meeting
on Thursday, when the central bank is widely expected to ramp up
its trillion-euro bond-buying programme.
Heavyweight stocks fell across the main board. Tech giant
Samsung Electronics Co Ltd lost 0.5 percent to
1,314,000 won.
Hyundai Motor Co, which together with affiliate
Kia Motors Corp, rank fifth in global auto sales,
fell 0.7 percent and 1.1 percent, respectively, despite upbeat
November sales.
Offshore investors sold a net 188.1 billion won ($162.4
million) worth of KOSPI shares near mid-session, weighing on the
index.
December futures on three-year treasury bonds gained
0.03 points to 109.25.
0243 GMT Prev close
Dollar/won 1,158.9 1,158.0
Yen/won 9.4220/300 9.3961
*KTB futures 109.25 109.22
KOSPI 2,020.81 2,023.93
* Front-month futures on three-year treasury bonds
(Reporting by Yeonsoo Kwak; Editing by Jacqueline Wong)