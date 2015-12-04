* KOSPI falls after ECB stimulus steps, Fed chair comments
* Won up as ECB measures undermine market sentiment
By Yeonsoo Kwak
SEOUL, Dec 4 South Korean shares slid on Friday
morning as the European Central Bank's easing measures fell
short of market forecast amid expectations U.S. interest rates
are set to rise this month.
The Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) was
down 0.9 percent at 1,975.33 points by 0254 GMT, set for its
third straight day of decline. Losers outnumbered gainers by
nearly 3-to-1.
On Thursday, Federal Reserve Chair Janet Yellen stated the
United States may be "close to the point at which we should be
raising" interest rates, and continued to reinforce an upbeat
view of the U.S. economy. November payrolls are due
later in the day.
The ECB cut its deposit rate by the minimum 0.1 percentage
points to -0.3 percent and extended its asset purchase programme
but did not increase the amount of government bonds it buys each
month.
"Disappointed investors will now hone in on the Fed's policy
meeting on Dec. 15-16," said Kim Yong-goo, a stock analyst at
Samsung Securities, noting CME Group Fed Watch showed 79 percent
probability of a rate hike at the December meeting.
Chemical and electricity & gas sectors led
decliners on the main bourse, with LG Chem Ltd and
Korea Electric Power Corp losing 1.4 percent and 1.5
percent, respectively.
On the other hand, shares of LG Electronics Inc
and LG Display Co Ltd both gained 1.3 percent and
3.4 percent.
Offshore investors sold a net 212.8 billion Korean won
($184.00 million) worth of KOSPI shares near mid-session,
weighing on the index.
The South Korean won stood at 1,156.8 per
dollar, up 0.7 percent from Thursday's onshore close of 1,164.6.
"Though investors expected a 'full-package' easing measures
(from the ECB), local currency gains will be limited by foreign
stock selling," said Jeon Seung-ji, a fixed-income analyst at
Samsung Futures.
December futures on three-year treasury bonds lost
0.1 points to 109.16.
0254 GMT Prev close
Dollar/won 1,156.8 1,164.6
Yen/won 9.4338/490 9.4017
*KTB futures 109.16 109.26
KOSPI 1,975.33 1,994.07
* Front-month futures on three-year treasury bonds
(Reporting by Yeonsoo Kwak; Editing by Jacqueline Wong)