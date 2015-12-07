* KOSPI trims earlier gains, wary of foreign selling
* Won drops after upbeat U.S. jobs data
By Yeonsoo Kwak
SEOUL, Dec 7 South Korean shares gave up some
earlier gains and remained flat on Monday morning, with
investors bracing for higher U.S. interest rates.
Recent pressure from foreign stock selling countered
optimism from a Wall Street rally on upbeat U.S. jobs data.
"Markets are already pricing in a Fed tightening. That's why
the shares trimmed earlier gains in the morning session despite
a rally in Wall Street over the weekend," said Lee Jae-man, a
stock analyst at Hana Daetoo Securities.
The Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) was
quoted at 1,974.99 points as of 0239 GMT, almost unchanged from
the previous close of 1,974.40. Declining issues slightly
outnumbered advancers by 12-to-10.
On Friday, data showed non-farm payrolls increased 211,000
in November, the U.S. Labour Department reported, while
September and October data was revised to show 35,000 more jobs
than previously reported. The figures suggest the
economy is strong enough to bear an expected first rise in
interest rates in almost a decade.
Tech giant Samsung Electronics and Semiconductor
chipmaker SK Hynix Inc both lost ground, slipping
0.2 percent and 0.3 percent, respectively.
In contrast, shares of oil refiners rose thanks to high
refining margins despite low crude oil prices, with SK
Innovation Co Ltd advancing 2.3 percent and S-Oil
Corp leaping 3.9 percent.
Foreign investors sold a net 126.2 billion won ($108.2
million) worth of KOSPI shares near mid-session, weighing on the
index.
The South Korean won was quoted at 1,166.8 per
dollar, down 0.9. percent from Friday's onshore close of
1,156.7.
"Today the won would remain around 1,160 level in volatile
trading, after upbeat U.S. jobs data," said Jeon Seung-ji, a
fixed-income analyst at Samsung Futures, referring to non-farm
payrolls.
December futures on three-year treasury bonds quoted
at 109.18, unchanged from the previous close.
0239 GMT Prev close
Dollar/won 1,166.8 1,156.7
Yen/won 9.4614/703 9.4370
*KTB futures 109.18 109.18
KOSPI 1,974.99 1,974.40
* Front-month futures on three-year treasury bonds
(Reporting by Yeonsoo Kwak; Editing by Jacqueline Wong)