* KOSPI flat after BOK holds rates, Fed decision eyed * Won up after dollar weakens overnight, BOK steady SEOUL, Dec 10 South Korean shares were flat early on Thursday as investors looked to next week's U.S. rate decision after the Bank of Korea kept policy steady amid growing concern over China's economy. As widely expected, South Korea's central bank held its policy interest rate at a record low of 1.50 percent. The market was awaiting a news conference by Bank of Korea Governor Lee Ju-yeol at 0220 GMT. At 0150 GMT, the Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) was marginally lower at 1,947.76 points, its lowest intraday level since Nov. 16. Losers outnumbered winners by 2-to-1. "Market reaction was largely muted after BOK held rates since it was widely expected. Investors are turning to the Fed meeting," said Kang Hyun-gie, a stock analyst at Dongbu Securities. Samsung Electronics Co Ltd gained 0.8 percent and steelmaker POSCO rose 1.8 percent. Airline shares rose on falling oil prices, with Korean Air Lines Co Ltd advancing 2.9 percent and Asiana Airlines Inc 2.8 percent. Foreigners offloaded a net 106.5 billion Korean won ($90.65 million) of shares in the main board by midday, set to extend their selling spree to a seventh straight session. The South Korean won gained the after dollar index eased overnight. BOK's rates decision also buttressed the won, although its increase was limited by a cautious outlook on the Federal Reserve's policy decision. The won was quoted at 1,175.6 per dollar, up 0.3 percent. December futures on three-year treasury bonds was quoted at 109.33, unchanged from the previous close. 0150 GMT Prev close Dollar/won 1,175.6 1,179.3 Yen/won 9.6685/734 9.7238 *KTB futures 109.33 109.33 KOSPI 1,947.76 1,948.24 * Front-month futures on three-year treasury bonds (Reporting by Yeonsoo Kwak; Editing by Richard Borsuk)