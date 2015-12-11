* KOSPI edges down, weighed down by foreign selling * Won flat as focus squarely on Fed meeting next week By Yeonsoo Kwak SEOUL, Dec 11 South Korean stocks retreated on Friday morning, in a reflection of edgy nerves as investors grappled with record-low oil prices and global growth concerns before an expected rate rise by the U.S. Federal Reserve next week. Foreign selling pushed the Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) down 0.3 percent to 1,946.24 points as of 0242 GMT, pulling back quickly from a higher opening. Declining issues outnumbered advancers by 5-to-3. "Persistent foreign selling of stocks led by risk-averse investors are weighing on the main board. This behavior pattern would continue till we get some directions from the Fed," said Kim Ye-eun, a stock analyst at LIG Investment & Securities. Auto makers led decliners, with Hyundai Motors Co Ltd and Kia Motors Corp shares losing 2.6 percent and 3.5 percent, respectively. In contrast, LG Electronics Inc rose 1 percent and Naver Corp, South Korea's top web search operator, advanced 2.8 percent. Offshore investors dumped 162.1 billion won ($137.30 million) worth of shares on the main bourse by late morning. The South Korean won rose a touch as the U.S. dollar held steady before the Fed decision. The won was quoted at 1,180.7 to the dollar, up 0.1 percent compared with Thursday's close of 1,179.1. "Apart from focusing on broadly expected rate increase by Fed, investors should be watchful of moves in China's yuan," said Park Yuna, a foreign-exchange analyst at Dongbu Securities. China's yuan hit 6.4515 to the dollar in mid-morning trade on Friday, its lowest level in nearly 4-1/2 years, raising questions over how far Beijing will let the currency weaken to help shore up economic growth. December futures on three-year treasury bonds shed 0.05 points at 109.35. 0242 GMT Prev close Dollar/won 1,180.7 1,181.3 Yen/won 9.6675/740 9.6864 *KTB futures 109.35 109.40 KOSPI 1,946.24 1,952.07 * Front-month futures on three-year treasury bonds ($1 = 1,180.6000 won) (Reporting by Yeonsoo Kwak; Editing by Shri Navaratnam)