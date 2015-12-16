* Refiners lead gains, stronger oil prices spur energy
shares
* Won firmer on short-covering ahead of Fed decision
SEOUL, Dec 16 South Korean shares rallied on
Wednesday morning, supported by a sharp rebound in oil prices
and as the market shook off uncertainties ahead of a widely
flagged U.S. interest rate rise.
The Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI)
climbed 1.9 percent to 1,970.13 points as of 0307 GMT.
Top Federal Reserve officials have begun a two-day policy
meeting that is expected to end with the first U.S. interest
rate increase since 2006.
"Investors are now waiting for commentary from policymakers
about what will happen next," said Rhoo Yong-seok, a stock
analyst at Hyundai Securities, noting investors will focus on
hints about the pace of future rate increases.
Broad gains were seen across the board, as winning shares
outnumbered losers by 4-to-1.
Energy counters outperformed the wider market as oil prices
rose for a second straight day. SK Innovation Co
Ltd and S-Oil Corp leapt 6.2 percent and
7.4 percent, respectively.
Brokerages stocks, which will benefit from higher interest
rates, were among the market leaders. Hyundai Securities
advanced 2.6 percent and Daewoo Securities
gained 4 percent.
Foreign investors offloaded a net 95.1 billion Korean won
($80.65 million) worth of KOSPI shares near mid-session, poised
to be net sellers for an 11th consecutive session.
"Though South Korea could see an outflow of equities from
foreigners after a likely rate hike by the Federal Reserve, the
amount of selling from them would not increase considerably,"
the Financial Services Commission said in a statement.
The South Korean won firmed against the dollar in
early trade on short-covering and technical positioning ahead of
commentary from Fed officials.
The local currency was quoted at 1,179.4 to the
dollar as of 0247 GMT, up 0.3 percent compared with Tuesday's
close of 1,183.4.
March futures on three-year treasury bonds shed 0.06
points to 109.31.
0247 GMT Prev close
Dollar/won 1,179.4 1,183.4
Yen/won 9.6945/074 9.6433
*KTB futures 109.31 109.37
KOSPI 1,968.39 1,932.97
* Front-month futures on three-year treasury bonds
(Reporting by Yeonsoo Kwak; Editing by Jacqueline Wong)