* KOSPI drops, profit-taking sets in after days of gains * Won slips, mirroring strength in US dollar overnight By Yeonsoo Kwak SEOUL, Dec 18 South Korean shares fell on Friday morning, tracking weakness in global markets as a slump in oil prices and profit-taking after a winning streak took their toll. The Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) was down 0.5 percent to 1,968.36 points as of 0148 GMT, poised to end a three-day run of gains. Central bank data showed on Friday South Korea's producer prices fell in November for a 16th straight month, at the same pace as they did in October. "Investors, notably foreigners, took profits following a recent three-day rally," said Kim Ye-eun, an analyst at LIG Investment & Securities. After oil prices fell, refiners underperformed the broader market, whereas airline stocks extended gains on hopes their fuel bills will drop. SK Innovation Co Ltd, which owns the country's largest refiner SK Energy Co Ltd, shed 1.5 percent, while Asiana Airlines Inc rose 4.1, hitting its highest intra-day level in six weeks. Tech giant Samsung Electronics Co ltd fell 1.1 percent to 1,276,000 won. Automaker Hyundai Motor Co lost 0.6 percent. Foreign investors were set to extend their own selling spree for a 13th straight session, offloading a net 84.4 billion won ($71.3 million) worth of KOSPI shares on the main board. The South Korean won fell, mirroring a rise in the dollar, but stemmed some early losses on caution over possible intervention by South Korea's foreign exchange authorities to curb the losses. The local currency was quoted at 1,184.9 per dollar, down 0.4 percent, after touching as low as 1,187.0. March futures on three-year treasury bonds gained 0.04 points at 109.43. 0148 GMT Prev close Dollar/won 1,184.9 1,180.1 Yen/won 9.6702/866 9.6601 *KTB futures 109.43 109.39 KOSPI 1,968.36 1,977.96 * Front-month futures on three-year treasury bonds (Reporting by Yeonsoo Kwak; Editing by Kenneth Maxwell)