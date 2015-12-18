* KOSPI drops, profit-taking sets in after days of gains
* Won slips, mirroring strength in US dollar overnight
By Yeonsoo Kwak
SEOUL, Dec 18 South Korean shares fell on Friday
morning, tracking weakness in global markets as a slump in oil
prices and profit-taking after a winning streak took their toll.
The Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) was
down 0.5 percent to 1,968.36 points as of 0148 GMT, poised to
end a three-day run of gains.
Central bank data showed on Friday South Korea's producer
prices fell in November for a 16th straight month, at the same
pace as they did in October.
"Investors, notably foreigners, took profits following a
recent three-day rally," said Kim Ye-eun, an analyst at LIG
Investment & Securities.
After oil prices fell, refiners underperformed the broader
market, whereas airline stocks extended gains on hopes their
fuel bills will drop.
SK Innovation Co Ltd, which owns the country's
largest refiner SK Energy Co Ltd, shed 1.5 percent,
while Asiana Airlines Inc rose 4.1, hitting its
highest intra-day level in six weeks.
Tech giant Samsung Electronics Co ltd fell 1.1
percent to 1,276,000 won. Automaker Hyundai Motor Co
lost 0.6 percent.
Foreign investors were set to extend their own selling spree
for a 13th straight session, offloading a net 84.4 billion won
($71.3 million) worth of KOSPI shares on the main board.
The South Korean won fell, mirroring a rise in the
dollar, but stemmed some early losses on caution over possible
intervention by South Korea's foreign exchange authorities to
curb the losses.
The local currency was quoted at 1,184.9 per
dollar, down 0.4 percent, after touching as low as 1,187.0.
March futures on three-year treasury bonds gained
0.04 points at 109.43.
0148 GMT Prev close
Dollar/won 1,184.9 1,180.1
Yen/won 9.6702/866 9.6601
*KTB futures 109.43 109.39
KOSPI 1,968.36 1,977.96
* Front-month futures on three-year treasury bonds
(Reporting by Yeonsoo Kwak; Editing by Kenneth Maxwell)