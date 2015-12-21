* Won rises after Moody's upgrade
* Shares nearly flat; foreigners sell for 14th day
By Yeonsoo Kwak
SEOUL, Dec 21 The South Korean won rose
against the dollar on Monday, and kept its gains as Moody's
Investors Service upgraded South Korea's ratings to the highest
ever.
The won was quoted at 1,178.4 to the dollar as of
0245 GMT, up 0.4 percent compared to Friday's onshore close of
1,183.0.
On Saturday, Moody's Investors Service said it had upgraded
South Korea's issuer and bond ratings to Aa2 from Aa3, the
highest ever for the country, and changed the outlook from
positive to stable. The ratings showed South
Korea's economic resilience and fiscal strength.
"Moody's upgrade and local exporters' demand for month-end
settlements pushed up the won," said Jung Sung-yoon, a
fixed-income analyst at Hyundai Futures.
In the stock market, Seoul shares treaded water after a
choppy trading week, with limited support from profit-taking
offset by continuous foreign selling.
The Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) was
down 0.1 percent at 1,973.75 points.
Offshore investors sold a net 47.6 billion Korean won
($40.40 million) worth of KOSPI shares near mid-session.
The sub-indexes for transport equipment and
machinery underperformed the broader market, each losing
1.7 percent and 1.1 percent, after customs agency data showed
South Korean exports and imports plunged in Dec 1-20 period.
Auto maker Hyundai Motor Co and its auto-parts
affiliate Hyundai Mobis Co Ltd both lost 1.6
percent.
Samsung Engineering Co Ltd shed 1 percent
despite saying it won a $552 million order while Hanwha Techwin
Co Ltd rose 3 percent after saying it signed an
additional risk and revenue sharing deal with Pratt & Whitney.
March futures on three-year treasury bonds gained
0.1 point to 109.64.
0245 GMT Prev close
Dollar/won 1,178.4 1,183.0
Yen/won 9.7205/367 9.7423
*KTB futures 109.64 109.54
KOSPI 1,973.75 1,975.32
* Front-month futures on three-year treasury bonds
(Reporting by Yeonsoo Kwak; Editing by Eric Meijer)