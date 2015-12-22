* Foreigners again are net sellers of shares * Won nearly flat ahead of Christmas holiday SEOUL, Dec 22 South Korean shares drifted lower on Tuesday morning in low volumes ahead of Christmas as foreigners were net sellers. The Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) was down 0.4 percent at 1,974.25 points as of 0230 GMT. "You are seeing directionless trade with local stocks random walking," said Kim Hak-gyun, an analyst at KBD Daewoo Securities. He said one concern was about soft economic growth for emerging markets. Market participants awaited catalysts from United States revised third quarter GDP and housing price indicators, due later in the global day. There were sharp declines in machinery and brokerage stocks. Declining issues outnumbered advancing ones by 2-to-1. Tech giant Samsung Electronics Co Ltd fell 1 percent, despite news that it will start making new chips for Advanced Micro Devices Inc next year. Shares in Doosan Infracore Co Ltd, a manufacturer of industrial machinery, fell 7.7 percent after the company put its machine-tool business up for sale. Daewoo Securities Co Ltd, South Korea's second-largest securities brokerage, lost 4.1 percent after Korea Development Bank began the process to sell a 43 percent stake. Offshore investors sold a net 54.9 billion Korean won ($46.66 million) of KOSPI shares near mid-session. They have been net sellers the past 14 sessions. The South Korean won was kept bound in tight on the dollar, as investors booked year-end profits on the greenback's recent modest gains. The won was quoted at 1,176.7 per dollar, up 0.1 percent compared with Monday's onshore close of 1,177.6. March futures on three-year treasury bonds shed 0.08 points at 109.55. 0230 GMT Prev close Dollar/won 1,176.7 1,177.6 Yen/won 9.7041/102 9.6804 *KTB futures 109.55 109.63 KOSPI 1,974.25 1,981.19 * Front-month futures on three-year treasury bonds (Reporting by Yeonsoo Kwak)