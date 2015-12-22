* Foreigners again are net sellers of shares
* Won nearly flat ahead of Christmas holiday
SEOUL, Dec 22 South Korean shares drifted lower
on Tuesday morning in low volumes ahead of Christmas as
foreigners were net sellers.
The Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) was
down 0.4 percent at 1,974.25 points as of 0230 GMT.
"You are seeing directionless trade with local stocks random
walking," said Kim Hak-gyun, an analyst at KBD Daewoo
Securities.
He said one concern was about soft economic growth for
emerging markets.
Market participants awaited catalysts from United States
revised third quarter GDP and housing price indicators, due
later in the global day.
There were sharp declines in machinery and brokerage
stocks. Declining issues outnumbered advancing ones by
2-to-1.
Tech giant Samsung Electronics Co Ltd fell 1
percent, despite news that it will start making new chips for
Advanced Micro Devices Inc next year.
Shares in Doosan Infracore Co Ltd, a
manufacturer of industrial machinery, fell 7.7 percent after the
company put its machine-tool business up for sale.
Daewoo Securities Co Ltd, South Korea's
second-largest securities brokerage, lost 4.1 percent after
Korea Development Bank began the process to sell a 43 percent
stake.
Offshore investors sold a net 54.9 billion Korean won
($46.66 million) of KOSPI shares near mid-session. They have
been net sellers the past 14 sessions.
The South Korean won was kept bound in tight on the
dollar, as investors booked year-end profits on the greenback's
recent modest gains.
The won was quoted at 1,176.7 per dollar, up 0.1
percent compared with Monday's onshore close of 1,177.6.
March futures on three-year treasury bonds shed 0.08
points at 109.55.
0230 GMT Prev close
Dollar/won 1,176.7 1,177.6
Yen/won 9.7041/102 9.6804
*KTB futures 109.55 109.63
KOSPI 1,974.25 1,981.19
* Front-month futures on three-year treasury bonds
(Reporting by Yeonsoo Kwak)