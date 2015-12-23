* KOSPI back above psychologically important 2,000 level * Won firmer as oil prices stage modest rebound By Yeonsoo Kwak SEOUL, Dec 23 South Korean shares rose back above the 2,000-point level for the first time in three weeks on Wednesday morning as oil prices recovered slightly and foreign investors became net buyers of local stocks after a 15-day selling spree. The Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) was up 0.7 percent at 2,005.66 points as of 0229 GMT, . Advancing issues outnumbered declining ones by 15-to-10. "A bounce-off in oil prices after plunging to an 11-yr low brought relief to the market," said Cho Byung-hyun, a stock analyst at Yuanta Securities. Energy Chemical and Steel industries led advancers, with most sectors in positive territory. Petrochemical counters underpinned the wider market as oil prices rebounded slightly after a relentless fall. SK Chemicals Co Ltd advanced 2.7 percent, and LG Chem Ltd gained 2.3 percent. Steelmaker POSCO and Hyundai Steel Co gained 3.8 percent and 6.1 percent, respectively. Offshore investors purchased a net 27.4 billion Korean won ($23.40 million) worth of KOSPI shares near mid-session, set to turn net buyers for the first time in 16 sessions. The South Korean won strengthened with its regional peers, tracking recent gains in the Chinese yuan. The won was quoted at 1,171.2 per dollar, up 0.2 percent compared with Tuesday's onshore close of 1,173.3. "Investors aren't taking active positions ahead of the holidays, but a recent rebound in oil prices and China's yuan pushed up the won," said Hong Seok-chan, a foreign-exchange analyst at Daishin Economic Research Institute. Foreign inflows into local equities as well as exporter demand for settlements also provided support for the local currency. March futures on three-year treasury bonds edged up 0.02 points at 109.57. 0229 GMT Prev close Dollar/won 1,171.2 1,173.3 Yen/won 9.6671/743 9.6674 *KTB futures 109.57 109.55 KOSPI 2,005.56 1,992.56 * Front-month futures on three-year treasury bonds (Reporting by Yeonsoo Kwak)