* KOSPI down on ex-dividend; foreigners sell for 19th session * Won down on risk-off investor mood SEOUL, Dec 29 South Korean shares slipped on Tuesday as many stocks went ex-dividend, and a risk-off mood dominated investor sentiment as oil prices resumed their decline. The Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) was down 0.2 percent at 1,960.30 points as of 0229 GMT, after falling as much as 0.9 percent to 1,946.21 points earlier in the session. "As market participants are wrapping up the year, they are looking to small- and medium-sized stocks," said Kim Ye-eun, a stock analyst at LIG Investment & Securities. South Korean brokerages stocks and banking groups slid, with Daishin Securities Co Ltd falling 4.4 percent, KB Financial Group losing 1.3 percent and Hana Financial Group shedding 1 percent. In contrast, the sub-index for medical supplies companies jumped 5.9 pct as of 0229 GMT on bargain hunting after declines in recent trading sessions. Hanmi Pharm Co Ltd rose 12.1 pct, Chong Kun Dang Pharmaceutical Corp advanced 4.5 pct, and Ilyang Pharmaceutical Co Ltd gained 5.9 pct. Samsung Engineering Co Ltd shares rose 27.1 percent on expectations that its capital increase plan would be successful, helping boost its financial conditions. Foreign investors are poised to become net sellers for a 19th consecutive session, offloading a net 62 billion Korean won ($53.10 million) worth of KOSPI shares near mid-session. The South Korean won stood at 1,167.7 per dollar, down 0.2 percent from its previous close of 1,165.4. It was set to snap a five-day winning streak. March future prices on three-year government bonds gained 0.06 points to 109.64. 0229 GMT Prev close Dollar/won 1,167.7 1,165.4 Yen/won 9.7038/100 9.6973 *KTB futures 109.64 109.58 KOSPI 1,960.30 1,964.06 * Front-month futures on three-year treasury bonds (Reporting by Yeonsoo Kwak; Editing by Sam Holmes)