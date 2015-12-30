* Shares dip, dragged by large caps; foreigners sell for 20th day * Won eases as investors close positions near year-end SEOUL, Dec 30 South Korean shares inched lower early on Wednesday, the final trading day of the year for local markets, with large companies and fund selling weighing on the index. Selling of local stocks by foreign investors and institutions amid thin trading activity cooled market sentiment, but this was countered by strength in some mid- and small-sized companies that rebounded after going ex-dividend. The Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) was down 0.2 percent at 1,962.20 points as of 0250 GMT. The KOSPI was set to have gained more than 2 percent for the year. "Investors seem to look past year-end settlements and are waiting for the release of earnings reports for the fourth quarter," said Kim Yong-goo, a stock analyst at Samsung Securities. Despite modest falls across the main bourse, construction and healthcare counters underpinned the wider market as leading gainers. Samsung Engineering Co Ltd jumped 15.3 percent and Chong Kun Dang Pharmaceutical Corp rose 11.2 percent. Samsung Engineering soared after surging to its upper limit on Tuesday, supported by expectations that its capital increase plan would be successful and following the announcement that it won two contracts. Meanwhile, Kumho Industrial Co Ltd plunged 10.1 percent after the head of its former parent group regained control of the construction company. Shares in Hyundai Motor were flat, while its affiliate Kia Motors Corp shares fell 1.3 percent. Hyundai Steel fell 4.5 percent. Offshore investors were set to be net sellers for a 20th consecutive session, dumping a net 30.3 billion won ($25.84 million) worth of KOSPI shares near mid-session. South Korea's financial markets will be closed on Thursday and Friday for the New Year holiday. Market trading will resume on Monday, Jan. 4 at 0100 GMT, one hour later than usual. The South Korean won held steady in thin trading as investors have closed their positions ahead of the year-end. The currency was quoted down 0.3 percent at 1,173.2 per dollar, compared with 1,169.6 previously. It looked set for a decline of around 7 percent for the year, amid pressure from a weakening yuan. March futures on three-year treasury bonds edged down 0.01 point at 109.63. 0250 GMT Prev close Dollar/won 1,173.2 1,169.6 Yen/won 9.7338/468 9.7166 *KTB futures 109.63 109.64 KOSPI 1,962.20 1,966.31 * Front-month futures on three-year treasury bonds (Reporting by Yeonsoo Kwak; Editing by Jacqueline Wong)