(Corrects second paragraph to show tensions between Saudi Arabia and Iran) * Won falls on intervention risk as yuan hits 4-1/2-yr low * Shares down on tepid China PMI SEOUL, Jan 4 The South Korean won and shares weakened on Monday morning as a survey on Chinese factory activity for December came in below forecasts, rekindling concerns over the economic health of South Korea's biggest trading partner. A flare-up in tensions between Saudi Arabia and Iran also spurred a retreat from emerging markets, like South Korea, as investors sought safer assets to hedge against the fallout from another potential crisis in the Middle East. The won was down 1 percent at 1,184.4 per dollar as of 0240 GMT. A Caixin/Markit survey of China's vast manufacturing sector showed activity contracted for a fifth consecutive month, reinforcing fears that the world's second-largest economy may be stuck in a protracted slowdown despite a flurry of stimulus measures. "China's tepid PMI and sinking yuan currency dragged emerging Asian currencies lower and deepened worries over the economic growth," said Jeon Seung-ji, a foreign exchange analyst at Samsung Futures. Shares also suffered. The Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) lost 1.5 percent, to stand at 1,931.18 points. Declining issues outnumbered advancers 3-to-1. Shares in Hyundai Motors Co and its affiliate Kia Motors Corp slipped 2.7 percent and 2.9 percent, respectively, after the automakers said they expected their vehicle sales to rise 1.5 percent this year, lagging industry growth forecasts. Shares of Doosan Heavy Industries & Construction Co Ltd lost 4.1 percent despite the company announcing it had scored a 666.9 billion won order in Vietnam. Refiners declined as Saudi Arabia's execution of a prominent Shi'ite Muslim cleric spurred regional anger and geopolitical tensions. The tensions stoked concerns over oil prices and refiners' shares. S-Oil Corp lost 1.9 percent. Foreigners were set to be net sellers for a 21st consecutive session, offloading a net 60 billion won worth of KOSPI shares in the morning trade. March futures on three-year treasury bonds gained 0.04 points at 109.63. 0240 GMT Prev close Dollar/won 1,184.4 1,172.5 Yen/won 9.8898/972 9.7611 *KTB futures 109.63 109.59 KOSPI 1,931.18 1,961.31 * Front-month futures on three-year treasury bonds (Reporting by Yeonsoo Kwak; Editing by Simon Cameron-Moore)