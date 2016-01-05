* Shares reverse early losses; foreigners sell for 22nd day
* Won held in tight range in the morning trade
By Yeonsoo Kwak
SEOUL, Jan 5 South Korean shares reversed
initial losses and rose on Tuesday morning, following a rebound
in China stocks, but investors remained cautious as support for
local stocks could be short-lived in a volatile trading
environment.
The Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) was up
0.8 percent at 1,934.38 points as of 0233 GMT.
A South Korean finance ministry official said on Tuesday the
government will take action to stabilise markets if needed,
following a meeting of ministry officials a day after a steep
plunge in Chinese stocks set off falls on the local bourse.
Lee Jae-man, a stock analyst at Hana Daetoo Securities, said
investors had initially been panic-stricken by the collapse in
China stocks, but the situation now appears not to be as bad as
first thought.
Lee added that shocks in the Chinese markets would subside
over time as negative factors such as big "national team"
institutions selling stocks and companies launching new IPOs had
been in effect for some time.
Shares in recently-battered brokerages advanced, with
Samsung Securities Co Ltd and Mirae Asset Securities
Co Ltd rising 2.6 percent and 4.6 percent,
respectively.
Steelmaker POSCO rose 2.7 percent, and memory
chip maker SK Hynix Inc gained 2.5 percent.
Foreigners were expected to extend a 21-straight day bout of
net selling, offloading a net 18.8 billion won ($15.87 million)
worth of KOSPI shares on the main board by midday.
The South Korean won rebounded slightly as the yuan
currency firmed after suspected intervention by China's central
bank, while China's weak factory activity surveys seemed not to
affect the currency market for too long.
The won was quoted up 0.2 percent at 1,185.6 on
the dollar, compared with the previous onshore close of 1,187.7.
March futures on three-year treasury bonds edged
down 0.02 points at 109.72.
0233 GMT Prev close
Dollar/won 1,185.6 1,187.7
Yen/won 9.9114/280 9.9561
*KTB futures 109.72 109.74
KOSPI 1,934.38 1,918.76
* Front-month futures on three-year treasury bonds
(Reporting by Yeonsoo Kwak; Editing by Eric Meijer)