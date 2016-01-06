* Won drops, tracking weak yuan
* KOSPI down, China concerns cool market sentiment
* Reports N.Korea likely conducted nuclear test rattle
sentiment
SEOUL, Jan 6 South Korea's won and shares fell
sharply on Wednesday morning, as the Chinese yuan extended
losses and following reports North Korea may have conducted a
nuclear test.
Stocks and the local currency extended losses as an
earthquake that appears to have been man-made near a known
nuclear-testing site in North Korea was detected by several
monitoring agencies on Wednesday.
"The North Korean issue (possibility of having conducted a
nuclear test) seemed to have limited effect in morning trade,
but we need to keep an eye on it as the situation could worsen
any minute," said Kang Hyun-gie, a stock analyst at Dongbu
Securities.
The won was down 0.7 percent at 1,195.8 per
dollar as of 0305 GMT, set to mark its third straight session of
losses.
South Korea's foreign exchange authorities were suspected by
dealers to be engaging in market-smoothing activities to support
the won against the dollar after the North Korean
incident.
"Following the collapse of the Chinese yuan, the local
currency could experience foreign exchange loss," said Jung
Kyung-parl, a fixed-income analyst at Hana Futures.
On the stock market, the Korea Composite Stock Price Index
(KOSPI) was down 0.7 percent at 1,916.77 points.
Market sentiment was also dampened by a private survey
showing activity in China's services sector expanded at its
slowest rate in 17 months in December. The Caixin/Markit
Purchasing Managers' Index (PMI) fell to 50.2 in December from
November's 51.2.
Though declining issues outnumbered advancers by 2-to-1,
South Korea's pharmaceutical index rose as much as 4.7
percent on market expectations the sector would gain from the
development of new medicines and contracts this year.
Foreign investors were set to be net sellers for a 23rd
straight day, dumping a net 102.5 billion won ($85.74 million)
worth of KOSPI shares near mid-session, weighing on the index.
March futures on three-year treasury bonds shed 0.02
points at 109.67.
0305 GMT Prev close
Dollar/won 1,195.8 1,188.0
Yen/won 10.0886/954 9.9925
*KTB futures 109.67 106.69
KOSPI 1,916.77 1,930.53
* Front-month futures on three-year treasury bonds
(Reporting by Yeonsoo Kwak; Editing by Jacqueline Wong)