* Won, KOSPI fall on China-driven volatility * Won hits four-month intraday low SEOUL, Jan 7 Suspected intervention lifted the won off a 4-month low struck in early trade, as South Korea's currency and stocks were battered by the upheaval in the markets of its biggest trading partner, China. Investors retreated from emerging markets, like South Korea, flocking to safe-haven assets as a sharp fall in Chinese stock markets triggered "circuit breakers", and China's central bank set a sharply lower daily guidance rate for the yuan. Tensions on the Korean Peninsula following the North's announcement on Wednesday that it had conducted a nuclear test made investors nervous but had no significant impact on trade on Thursday. The won was down 0.1 percent to 1,199.3 on the dollar as of 0233 GMT, following a recovery induced by suspected intervention, dealers said. At its weakest, the won had lost 0.5 percent, striking its weakest level since early September, 2015. Dealers doubted how long South Korean authorities could cushion the won if the volatility persists. "China-driven volatility, including the slump in the yuan, hit markets this week, keeping investors anxious about their next moves," said Park Yuna, a foreign-exchange analyst at Dongbu Securities. Seoul shares fell sharply for a second straight day as woes over world's second biggest economy and geopolitical tensions hurt investor sentiment. The South Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) was down 1 percent at 1,905.57 points. Declining issues outnumbered advancing ones by 39-to-10. Shipbuilders underperformed the broad market, falling 3.5 percent. Samsung Heavy Industries Co Ltd and Daewoo Shipbuilding & Marine Engineering Co Ltd lost 2.8 and 2 percent, respectively. Shares in Samsung Electronics Co Ltd slid 1 percent ahead of the release of quarterly report on Friday. Meanwhile, LG Electronics Inc shares rose 3.1 percent to 56,400 won after the company announced it expected to sell at least three times as many OLED TV sales this year. Foreign investors were set to extend its selloff streak into a 24th consecutive session, dumping a net 82.4 billion Korean won ($68.70 million) worth of KOSPI shares near mid-session. March futures on three-year treasury bonds gained 0.05 points at 109.74. 0233 GMT Prev close Dollar/won 1,199.3 1,197.9 Yen/won 10.1653/787 10.1234 *KTB futures 109.74 109.69 KOSPI 1,905.57 1,925.43 * Front-month futures on three-year treasury bonds ($1 = 1,199.4900 won) (Reporting by Yeonsoo Kwak; Editing by Simon Cameron-Moore)