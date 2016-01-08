* KOPSI has fallen 2.9 pct for the week
* Shares lower on China worries, geopolitical tensions
* Won up, tracking firmer yuan
By Yeonsoo Kwak
SEOUL, Jan 8 South Korean shares recouped early
sharp losses on Friday morning after news China guided the yuan
firmer, but concerns over its financial markets and North Korea
kept investors jittery.
Tensions in the Korean Peninsula grew on reports North Korea
has increased frontline troop strength as South Korea readied to
restart propaganda loudspeaker broadcasts in retaliation for the
North's nuclear test.
The Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI)
retreated 0.1 percent to 1,902.95 points as of 0228 GMT, its
lowest intraday level since Sept. 8, 2015. Declining issues
outnumbered advancers by 39-to-10.
The People's Bank of China set the daily yuan midpoint
fixing firmer for the first time in 9 trading days, after
allowing its biggest fall in five months on Thursday, pressuring
regional currencies and sending global stock markets tumbling.
"Risk-averse sentiment will persist for a while until
Chinese shares gain faster than recent falls in the past
few days. Today's volatile movement of China stocks is short of
changing the deeply-rooted sour mood," said Rhoo Yong-seok, a
stock analyst at Hyundai Securities.
Rhoo added that companies will remain cautious in their
outlook when they present fourth-quarter earnings amid negative
news from China, North Korea and emerging markets.
The index touched four-month lows in the previous session
and has lost 2.9 percent over the last five days by midday.
Shares of Samsung Electronics Co Ltd rose 0.8
percent after the company said in a regulatory filing its
October-December operating profit would likely be 6.1 trillion
won.
Defence industry-related shares surged after South Korea
prepared to resume propaganda broadcasts by loudspeaker into
North Korea. Victek Co Ltd jumped 26.6 percent and
Speco gained 20.1 percent.
Meanwhile, foreigners were set to be net sellers, offloading
a net 86.6 billion Korean won ($72.44 million) worth of KOSPI
shares by midday.
The South Korean won was up 0.4 percent at
1,195.6 on the dollar from the previous close of 1,200.6,
tracking the firmer Chinese yuan.
March futures on three-year treasury bonds shed 0.04
points at 109.66.
0228 GMT Prev close
Dollar/won 1,195.6 1,200.6
Yen/won 10.1084/114 10.1639
*KTB futures 109.66 109.70
KOSPI 1,902.95 1,904.33
* Front-month futures on three-year treasury bonds
