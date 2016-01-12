* Shares edge up on bargain-hunting inflows * Won inches up in line with other Asian emerging currencies SEOUL, Jan 12 South Korean shares edged up on Tuesday morning, supported by bargain hunters and hopes China will take a more aggressive approach in overseeing financial markets, soothing investor anxiety. However, broad risk-off sentiment prompted offshore investors to exit the market, selling a net 111.5 billion Korean won ($92.32 million) worth of KOSPI shares by midday. The Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) was up 0.3 percent at 1,899.83 points as of 0227 GMT, after rising as much as 0.8 percent to 1,910.59. "Investors' relief came as a result of the Chinese central bank's policy measures to stabilise the yuan and volatile stock markets, though investors are still sceptical about the effects," said Park Seok-hyun, a stock analyst at Eugene Investment & Securities. Market participants will be watching China's trade data closely on Wednesday, which is expected to show further declines in both exports and imports. Commodity-linked counters such as energy shares edged higher, as investors bought after heavy recent losses inflicted by falling oil prices. SK Innovation Co Ltd, South Korea's largest refiner, gained 4.4 percent and S-Oil Corp rose 2.1 percent. Shares of Samsung Electronics Co Ltd were up 0.3 percent and LG Electronics Co Ltd advanced 2.2 percent. The South Korean won was quoted at 1,208.2 to the dollar, up 0.1 percent compared to the 5-1/2 year closing low of 1,209.8 seen at the end of Monday's session. March futures on three-year treasury bonds were quoted at 109.74, unchanged from the previous close. South Korea's central bank will hold a monthly policy meeting on Thursday, and is widely expected to leave its key interest rate unchanged. 0227 GMT Prev close Dollar/won 1,208.2 1,209.8 Yen/won 10.2677/738 10.2221 *KTB futures 109.74 109.74 KOSPI 1,899.83 1,894.84 * Front-month futures on three-year treasury bonds (Reporting by Yeonsoo Kwak; Editing by Eric Meijer)