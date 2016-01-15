* KOSPI rebounds as market nerves ease * Won pushed higher in line with Chinese yuan * Steadier oil prices support sentiment SEOUL, Jan 15 South Korean shares rose marginally early on Friday as Beijing's efforts to stabilise yuan brought a semblance of calm and a significant rebound in oil prices also contributed to easing market tensions. The Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) was up 0.1 percent at 1,902.70 points as of 0206 GMT after rising as much as 1 percent to 1,918.30 in early trade. "The improvement in sentiment owes a lot to Beijing's efforts to stabilise yuan after a volatile start of 2016," said Kim Sung-hwan, a stock analyst at Bookook Securities. "But I think this may be just a brief respite," he said, adding it was unclear whether the Shanghai composite index can remain above significant 3,000-level. Offshore investors were poised for a seventh straight selling session, having dumped a net 104.4 billion Korean won ($86.30 million) worth of KOSPI shares by mid-morning. Refiners and petrochemical shares rose after a rebound in oil prices, with S-Oil Corp and SK Chemicals Co Ltd up 1 percent and 2.5 percent, respectively. Shares in Naver Corp, South Korea's largest web portal operator, gained 2.6 percent. CJ Korea Express Corp , South Korea's largest logistics firm rose 3 percent. Meanwhile, auto shares underperformed the main board, with Hyundai Motor Co down 2.1 percent and its affiliate Kia Motors Corp stumbling 1.3 percent. The South Korean won rose in line with the stabilising Chinese yuan, given the fact two countries are linked very closely. The local currency was quoted at 1,210.1 to the dollar as of 0206 GMT, up 0.3 percent compared with 1,213.4 seen at the end of Thursday's session. March futures on three-year treasury bonds edged down 0.02 points at 109.62. 0206 GMT Prev close Dollar/won 1,210.1 1,213.4 Yen/won 10.2482/560 10.2214 *KTB futures 109.62 109.64 KOSPI 1,902.70 1,900.01 * Front-month futures on three-year treasury bonds (Reporting by Yeonsoo Kwak; Editing by Simon Cameron-Moore)