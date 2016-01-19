* Shares extend losses after China economic data
* Won slightly down on China GDP data
By Yeonsoo Kwak
SEOUL, Jan 19 South Korean shares slid on
Tuesday morning after Chinese economic data suggested more
weakness in markets and worries about a slowdown in the world's
second-largest economy.
The Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) lost
0.5 percent to 1,869.58 points as of 0233 GMT. Declining issues
outnumbered advancers by 33-to-10.
China's economic growth eased to 6.8 percent in the fourth
quarter from a year earlier, matching expectations but still the
slowest since the global financial crisis, data showed on
Tuesday.
"There isn't a clear catalyst today that could push KOSPI
higher, considering a closed market in the United States and a
retreat in European shares overnight," Kim Young-jun, a stock
analyst at Hana Daetoo Securities. U.S. markets were closed on
Monday for a public holiday.
Kim said China economic data could lead to more selling in
the KOSPI in afternoon trade.
Tech shares overperformed the broader market, with Samsung
Electronics Co Ltd gaining 2 percent and chipmaker
SK Hynix Inc rising 3.6 percent
Airline stocks fell on a recent decline in the Korean won
and due to an overhang in supply, with companies such as Jeju
Air to issue more shares. Jeju Air fell 8.4 percent
and Korean Air Co Ltd was down 2.8 percent.
Foreign investors sold a net 162.6 billion won ($134.11
million) worth of KOSPI shares near midday, with the market set
for its ninth straight day of selling.
The South Korean won was slightly down near
mid-session, having taken its cue recently from weakness in
regional currencies such as the yuan.
"China's implementation of a reserve requirement ratio (RRR)
on the offshore yuan market would help regulate exchange
speculation which has augmented market volatility," said Park
Yu-na, a foreign exchange analyst at Dongbu Securities.
The local currency was quoted at 1,212.3 on the
dollar, down 0.1 percent from Monday's onshore close of 1,210.9.
March futures on three-year treasury bonds gained
0.03 points to 109.68.
0233 GMT Prev close
Dollar/won 1,212.3 1,210.9
Yen/won 10.3315/436 10.3133
*KTB futures 109.68 109.65
KOSPI 1,869.58 1,878.45
* Front-month futures on three-year treasury bonds
(Reporting by Yeonsoo Kwak; Editing by Jacqueline Wong)