* Shares drop over 1 pct on global growth worries; focus on oil * Won eases in line with Asian emerging currencies By Yeonsoo Kwak SEOUL, Jan 20 South Korean shares fell on Wednesday morning with investors still on edge over sliding oil prices and global growth worries. The Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) was down 1.2 percent at 1,866.65 points as of 0226 GMT. Declining issues outnumbered advancers by 3-to-1. The International Monetary Fund (IMF) on Tuesday cut its growth outlook forecasts for 2016 and 2017, citing a sharp slowdown in China trade and weak commodity prices. "The major negative factors like the weakening China yuan and removal of sanctions on Iran have faded, but investors are still placing themselves in an environment of volatility and risk-aversion," said Min Byung-kyu, a stock analyst at Yuanta Securities. Min added that the shipbuilding and steel industries were seen as the biggest decliners across the main bourse on investor worries about China. Shares in Hyundai Merchant Marine Co Ltd plunged 17 percent on possibility the company might go into receivership while Daewoo Shipbuilding & Marine Engineering slid 2.2 percent. Steelmaker POSCO lost 2.7 percent, and Samsung Electronics Co Ltd shares was down 2 percent. In contrast, the sub-index for medical supplies and food & beverages sector buttressed the broader market, up 1.9 percent and 0.5 percent, respectively. Meanwhile, foreign selling weighed on the main board with offshore investors set to extend their selling into a 10th straight session, offloading a net 83.3 billion Korean won ($68.80 million) worth of shares by midday. The South Korean won fell for the first time in four days against the dollar as crude oil wobbles prompted investors to stay in bullish positions in the local currency. The won was trading at 1,210.9 against the dollar, down 0.4 percent compared with Tuesday's onshore close of 1,205.9. March futures on three-year treasury bonds edged up 0.02 points at 109.67. 0226 GMT Prev close Dollar/won 1,210.9 1,205.9 Yen/won 10.3249/319 10.2540 *KTB futures 109.67 109.65 KOSPI 1,866.65 1,889.64 * Front-month futures on three-year treasury bonds (Reporting by Yeonsoo Kwak; Editing by Eric Meijer)