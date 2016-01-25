* Shares climb 1 pct on oil prices * Won gains on additional global monetary easing hopes * Fed, BOJ meetings on week's focus By Yeonsoo Kwak SEOUL, Jan 25 South Korean shares rose on Monday after oil prices jumped, but trade was cautious with investors focused on the U.S. Federal Reserve and Bank of Japan meetings this week. The Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) was up 1 percent at 1,898.28 points as of 0217 GMT. Kang Hyun-gie, a stock analyst at Dongbu Securities, said much of the volatility has been driven by oil prices, which many investors see as a barometer for how well the global economy is doing. "With crude having jumped 9 percent over the weekend, markets will flow back into a risk-on mood," he said, noting fourth-quarter earnings season is looming near horizon. Electricity & Gas and Construction counters led gainers on the main board which outnumbered losers by 3-to-1. Shares in Korea Electric Power Corp and SK Gas Ltd rose 3 percent and 6.4 percent, respectively. GS Engineering & Construction Corp gained 4.6 percent while Hyundai Engineering & Construction Co Ltd was up 1.8 percent. Meanwhile, shares in Daewoo Shipbuilding & Marine Engineering Co Ltd fell 10 percent on poor earnings outlook. Foreign investors sold a net 33.5 billion won ($28.08 million) worth of KOSPI shares near mid-session. The South Korean won rose modestly ahead of monetary policy meeting by the Federal Reserve which will be held on January 26-27. The won was quoted at 1,193.1 on the dollar, up 0.6 percent from Friday's onshore close of 1,200.1. "Although we do not expect any immediate action from the Fed or BOJ, we will be looking for hints on the pace of further rate hike or monetary easing policy stance," said Jeon Seung-ji, a foreign-exchange analyst at Samsung Futures. March futures on three-year treasury bonds was quoted at 109.75, unchanged from the previous close. 0217 GMT Prev close Dollar/won 1,193.1 1,200.1 Yen/won 10.0298/391 10.0713 *KTB futures 109.75 109.75 KOSPI 1,898.28 1,879.43 * Front-month futures on three-year treasury bonds (Reporting by Yeonsoo Kwak; Editing by Kim Coghill)