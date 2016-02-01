* Shares up as foreigners buy * Won falls on BoJ move and U.S dollar gain SEOUL, Feb 1 South Korean shares rose to over two-week highs in a choppy early session on Monday, as weak manufacturing activity in China and grim domestic exports data were partially offset by foreign buying of equities. The Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) was up 0.3 percent at 1,917.31 points as of 0240 GMT. "Stocks were lifted after sentiment was badly hurt in January," said Kim Hyung-ryeol, a stock analyst at Kyobo Securities. Activity in China's manufacturing sector contracted at its fastest pace in almost three-and-a-half years in January, missing market expectations. In South Korea, exports posted an 18.5 percent year-on-year drop to $36.7 billion, down to levels last seen at the height of the global financial crisis in 2009. Samsung Electronics Co Ltd shares were up 0.4 percent, while steelmaker POSCO lost 2.2 percent. Hyundai Motor Co and Kia Motors Corp fell 1.5 percent and 2.3 percent, respectively. Shares in Hyundai Merchant Marine Co Ltd rose 10.4 percent after the company said its plans to seek a new buyer for its majority stake in stock brokerage Hyundai Securities Co Ltd. Foreign investors were poised to be net buyers, purchasing a net 59 billion won ($48.99 million) worth of shares by midday. The South Korean won fell against a broadly stronger dollar in the wake of Bank of Japan's decision on Friday to adopt a negative interest rate as part of its massive stimulus efforts. The won was quoted at 1,204.6 against the dollar, down 0.5 percent from its previous close. "Japan's central bank's move to cut a benchmark rate below zero to stimulate its economy could mean a higher chance for us to see a weaker won," said Park Yuna, a foreign-exchange analyst at Dongbu Securities. Park said that China's yuan is still weak despite the People's Bank of China's recent efforts to stabilise its currency. March futures on three-year treasury bonds gained 0.13 points at 110.05. 0240 GMT Prev close Dollar/won 1,204.6 1,199.1 Yen/won 9.9250/332 9.9744 *KTB futures 110.05 109.92 KOSPI 1,917.31 1,912.06 * Front-month futures on three-year treasury bonds (Reporting by Yeonsoo Kwak; Editing by Shri Navaratnam)