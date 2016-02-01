* Shares up as foreigners buy
* Won falls on BoJ move and U.S dollar gain
SEOUL, Feb 1 South Korean shares rose to over
two-week highs in a choppy early session on Monday, as weak
manufacturing activity in China and grim domestic exports data
were partially offset by foreign buying of equities.
The Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) was up
0.3 percent at 1,917.31 points as of 0240 GMT.
"Stocks were lifted after sentiment was badly hurt in
January," said Kim Hyung-ryeol, a stock analyst at Kyobo
Securities.
Activity in China's manufacturing sector contracted at its
fastest pace in almost three-and-a-half years in January,
missing market expectations.
In South Korea, exports posted an 18.5 percent year-on-year
drop to $36.7 billion, down to levels last seen at the height of
the global financial crisis in 2009.
Samsung Electronics Co Ltd shares were up 0.4
percent, while steelmaker POSCO lost 2.2 percent.
Hyundai Motor Co and Kia Motors Corp
fell 1.5 percent and 2.3 percent, respectively.
Shares in Hyundai Merchant Marine Co Ltd rose
10.4 percent after the company said its plans to seek a new
buyer for its majority stake in stock brokerage Hyundai
Securities Co Ltd.
Foreign investors were poised to be net buyers, purchasing a
net 59 billion won ($48.99 million) worth of shares by midday.
The South Korean won fell against a broadly stronger
dollar in the wake of Bank of Japan's decision on Friday to
adopt a negative interest rate as part of its massive stimulus
efforts.
The won was quoted at 1,204.6 against the dollar,
down 0.5 percent from its previous close.
"Japan's central bank's move to cut a benchmark rate below
zero to stimulate its economy could mean a higher chance for us
to see a weaker won," said Park Yuna, a foreign-exchange analyst
at Dongbu Securities.
Park said that China's yuan is still weak despite the
People's Bank of China's recent efforts to stabilise its
currency.
March futures on three-year treasury bonds gained
0.13 points at 110.05.
0240 GMT Prev close
Dollar/won 1,204.6 1,199.1
Yen/won 9.9250/332 9.9744
*KTB futures 110.05 109.92
KOSPI 1,917.31 1,912.06
* Front-month futures on three-year treasury bonds
(Reporting by Yeonsoo Kwak; Editing by Shri Navaratnam)