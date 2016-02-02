* Shares slip on global slowdown concerns, falling crude * Won flat ahead of RBA rate decision By Yeonsoo Kwak SEOUL, Feb 2 South Korean shares slipped on Tuesday as disappointing manufacturing data from the U.S. and China dampened the outlook for global economic growth, sending oil prices lower. The Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) fell 0.4 percent to 1,917.73 points as of 0238 GMT. Declining issues outnumbered advancing ones by 15-to-10. "With a raft of sluggish U.S. economic data indicating global economic slowdown, recent domestic exports and consumer price index (CPI) data also pressured the main board," said Kim Ye-eun, a stock analyst at LIG Investment & Securities. South Korea's consumer inflation rose 0.8 percent in January from a year earlier, down from a 1.3 percent increase in December and the slowest rise since a 0.6 percent gain in September last year, data showed earlier in the day. Auto shares led declines, as Hyundai Motor Co slid 1.5 percent while its affiliate Kia Motors Corp shed 2.6 percent. Meanwhile, the sub-index for textile & wear shares bucked trend, up 1 percent with LF Corp rising 0.8 percent and Hansae Co Ltd gaining 2 percent. Foreign investors sold a net 7.9 billion won ($6.58 million) worth of KOSPI shares near mid-session, weighing on the index. The South Korean won was in a tight range as investors were casting warys eye on the Reserve Bank of Australia's rate decision due later in the day at 0330 GMT. The local currency was quoted at 1,201.1 per dollar, down 0.1 percent from Monday's onshore close of 1,200.5. March futures on three-year treasury bonds gained 0.04 points at 110.10. 0238 GMT Prev close Dollar/won 1,201.1 1,200.5 Yen/won 9.9306/412 9.9321 *KTB futures 110.10 110.06 KOSPI 1,917.73 1,924.82 * Front-month futures on three-year treasury bonds (Reporting by Yeonsoo Kwak; Editing by Kim Coghill)