* Won eases as risk-off mood prevails; yen closely watched
* Shares fall, as oil prices drag
By Yeonsoo Kwak
SEOUL, Feb 3 South Korean stocks and its won
currency fell on Wednesday as a renewed slide in oil
prices rekindled fears of faltering global growth.
The won was quoted at 1,214.2 on the dollar as of
0218 GMT, down 0.6 percent compared with Tuesday's close of
1,207.4.
"I think psychologically the risk-off sentiment, mainly
caused by oil and slower growth concerns, made investors nervous
about the currency," said Jung Sung-yoon, a foreign exchange
analyst at Hyundai Futures.
Jung said more currency volatility could be expected in
afternoon trade when Bank of Japan Governor Haruhiko Kuroda is
due deliver a speech. The BOJ's surprise move late last week to
adopt negative interest rates has seen a spike in activity in
the local currency, partly reflecting the intense competition in
global goods trade between the two nations.
Investors are also keeping a close eye on North Korea's plan
to launch a satellite, which South Korea and Japan believe is
actually a long-range missile.
South Korean shares were also pulled down by oil woes.
The Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) was
down 1.2 percent at 1,883.37 points. Declining stocks
outnumbered advancers by 37-to-10.
Losses were broad-based, led by a sharp fall in shipbuilders
and steelmakers. Daewoo Shipbuilding &
Marine Engineering Co Ltd fell 4.9 percent and POSCO
lost 1.4 percent.
South Korean mobile carrier SK Telecom Co Ltd
tumbled 6 percent, while LG Uplus Corp shed 2.3
percent on weak fourth quarter earnings.
Offshore investors remained a drag on the broader market,
dumping a net 116.7 billion won ($96.13 million) worth of KOSPI
shares by late morning.
March futures on three-year treasury bonds gained
0.08 point at 110.16.
0218 GMT Prev close
Dollar/won 1,214.2 1,207.4
Yen/won 10.1445/513 10.0965
*KTB futures 110.16 110.08
KOSPI 1,883.37 1,906.60
* Front-month futures on three-year treasury bonds
(Reporting by Yeonsoo Kwak; Editing by Shri Navaratnam)