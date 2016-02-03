* Won eases as risk-off mood prevails; yen closely watched * Shares fall, as oil prices drag By Yeonsoo Kwak SEOUL, Feb 3 South Korean stocks and its won currency fell on Wednesday as a renewed slide in oil prices rekindled fears of faltering global growth. The won was quoted at 1,214.2 on the dollar as of 0218 GMT, down 0.6 percent compared with Tuesday's close of 1,207.4. "I think psychologically the risk-off sentiment, mainly caused by oil and slower growth concerns, made investors nervous about the currency," said Jung Sung-yoon, a foreign exchange analyst at Hyundai Futures. Jung said more currency volatility could be expected in afternoon trade when Bank of Japan Governor Haruhiko Kuroda is due deliver a speech. The BOJ's surprise move late last week to adopt negative interest rates has seen a spike in activity in the local currency, partly reflecting the intense competition in global goods trade between the two nations. Investors are also keeping a close eye on North Korea's plan to launch a satellite, which South Korea and Japan believe is actually a long-range missile. South Korean shares were also pulled down by oil woes. The Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) was down 1.2 percent at 1,883.37 points. Declining stocks outnumbered advancers by 37-to-10. Losses were broad-based, led by a sharp fall in shipbuilders and steelmakers. Daewoo Shipbuilding & Marine Engineering Co Ltd fell 4.9 percent and POSCO lost 1.4 percent. South Korean mobile carrier SK Telecom Co Ltd tumbled 6 percent, while LG Uplus Corp shed 2.3 percent on weak fourth quarter earnings. Offshore investors remained a drag on the broader market, dumping a net 116.7 billion won ($96.13 million) worth of KOSPI shares by late morning. March futures on three-year treasury bonds gained 0.08 point at 110.16. 0218 GMT Prev close Dollar/won 1,214.2 1,207.4 Yen/won 10.1445/513 10.0965 *KTB futures 110.16 110.08 KOSPI 1,883.37 1,906.60 * Front-month futures on three-year treasury bonds (Reporting by Yeonsoo Kwak; Editing by Shri Navaratnam)