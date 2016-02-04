* Won rebounds as oil prices jump on slide in dollar * Shares rise on bargain-hunting; foreigners buy equities SEOUL, Feb 4 The South Korean won rose against the dollar on Thursday following dovish comments from a top Federal Reserve official on the timing of U.S. interest rate rises, while commodity price gains turned around this week's heavy losses. The won was quoted at 1,202.7 against the dollar as of 0207 GMT, up 1.4 percent from Wednesday's close of 1,219.3. If it holds that level until the close it will mark its biggest daily percentage gain since October 15, 2015. The U.S. dollar tumbled after William Dudley, President of the Federal Reserve Bank of New York, said financial conditions were considerably tighter and a weakening outlook for the global economy would have to be taken into account when deciding the next timing and pace of raising rates. "Possibilities that the Fed would postpone or at least slow down the pace of raising rates bolstered the won against the greenback," said Jung Kyung-parl, a foreign-exchange analyst at Hana Futures. Seoul shares rose on Thursday morning as oil prices rebounded. The Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) was up 0.9 percent at 1,907.82 points. Advancing issues outnumbered decliners by 5-to-3. Refiners underpinned the main bourse, with SK Innovation Co Ltd jumping 6.8 percent and S-Oil Corp rising 2.9 percent. Samsung Heavy Industries Co Ltd and Hyundai Heavy Industries Co Ltd advanced 4.1 percent and 4.3 percent, respectively. Meanwhile, shares in convenience store chain operator GS Retail Co Ltd fell 13.2 percent, weighed by a weak fourth-quarter operating profit. Offshore investors were set to be net buyers, purchasing a net 44.1 billion won ($36.70 million) worth of KOSPI shares by midday. The KOSPI 200 benchmark of core stocks was up 1.1 percent, while the junior KOSDAQ edged 0.3 percent higher. March futures on three-year treasury bonds shed 0.06 points at 110.12. 0207 GMT Prev close Dollar/won 1,202.7 1,219.3 Yen/won 10.1812/908 10.1755 *KTB futures 110.12 110.18 KOSPI 1,907.82 1,890.67 * Front-month futures on three-year treasury bonds (Reporting by Yeonsoo Kwak; Editing by Eric Meijer)