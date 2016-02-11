* Stocks lower tracking global losses; N.Korea eyed
SEOUL, Feb 11 South Korean shares dropped
sharply on Thursday as investors returned from the long Lunar
New Year holidays to find a global selloff of riskier assets was
still raging.
Tensions with North Korea heightened caution further.
On Wednesday, South Korea suspended operations at a jointly
run factory park just inside North Korea following the North's
long-range rocket launch over the weekend, cutting off an
important source of revenue for the impoverished North.
The Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) was
down 2.5 percent at 1,870.85 points as of 0230 GMT.
"Markets appear quite defensive today after heavy losses in
banking in Europe and Japan lately," said Lee Jae-man, a stock
analyst at Hana Daetoo Securities.
Federal Reserve Chair Janet Yellen said on Wednesday she
expected continued U.S. economic growth would allow the Fed to
pursue its plan of "gradual" rate hikes, but her comments kept
the central bank's options open.
Losses were seen all across the main board, with all
industry sub-sectors in negative territory. Declining shares
outnumbered winners nearly 10-to-1.
Shares in Samsung Electronics Co Ltd shed 2.9
percent, while automaker Hyundai Motor Co lost 1.5
percent.
Meanwhile, defence industry-related shares surged after
suspending operations at joint factory park, with Victek Co Ltd
and Speco rising 20.8 percent and 16.1
percent, respectively.
Foreign investors unloaded a net 74.3 billion won ($62.14
million) worth of KOSPI shares by midday, weighing on the index.
The South Korean won trimmed earlier gains against
the dollar after Yellen's comments hinted the next rate hike
will be a long time coming, sending the dollar lower.
The local currency was trading up 0.1 percent at
1,195.8 per dollar, after rising as much as 0.6 percent.
March futures on three-year treasury bonds gained
0.20 points at 110.36.
Data showed on Thursday that foreigners pulled more funds
out of South Korea's stock and bond markets for a second month
in January, extending a selloff sparked by the first U.S. rate
hike in almost a decade in December.
0230 GMT Prev close
Dollar/won 1,195.8 1,197.4
Yen/won 10.5946/020 10.4762
*KTB futures 110.36 110.16
KOSPI 1,870.85 1,917.79
(Reporting by Yeonsoo Kwak; Editing by Kim Coghill)