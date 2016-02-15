* Shares rise tracking rallies in Wall Street; China trade data * Won edges up on foreign demand for local stocks SEOUL, Feb 15 South Korean shares bounced higher on Monday morning, as a recovery in European bank stocks, a rebound in the oil price and a Wall Street rally helped calm global market jitters. The Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) was up 1.5 percent at 1,863.39 points as of 0200 GMT. "Today's rebound came as risk-appetites were rejuvenated by a sharp turnaround in oil prices following a steep fall last week. However, markets will fluctuate on China's trade data," said Min Byung-kyu, a stock analyst at Yuanta Securities. China's January exports fell 6.6 percent from a year earlier in yuan-denominated terms, while imports tumbled 14.4 percent. The broad picture on the main bourse was mixed as winning shares outnumbered losing shares nearly 4-to-1, while foreign investors buttressed the index, purchasing a net 4.2 billion Korean won ($3.47 million) worth of KOSPI shares. The sub-indexes for banking and brokerage stocks rose, with Hana Financial Group Inc jumping 6.1 percent and Hyundai Securities Co Ltd rising 10.4 percent. Shares in Samsung Electronics Co Ltd were up 1.9 percent, while Hyundai Motors Co climbed 2.2 percent. Hyundai Heavy Industries Co Ltd shares advanced 6.7 percent, while Samsung Heavy Industries Co Ltd gained 6.3 percent. The KOSPI 200 benchmark of core stocks was up 1.6 percent, while the junior KOSDAQ edged 2.1 percent higher. The South Korean won rose slightly after investors fed appetite for risky assets, purchasing local stocks on dips. The local currency was quoted at 1,210.7 against the dollar, up 0.1 percent compared with Friday's close of 1,211.7. March futures on three-year treasury bonds shed 0.08 points at 110.19. South Korea's central bank is expected to leave rates untouched on Tuesday, but could cut soon as external uncertainties such as China's slowing growth and global financial market turmoil undermine an ongoing but fragile recovery at home. 0200 GMT Prev close Dollar/won 1,210.7 1,211.7 Yen/won 10.6504/627 10.6532 *KTB futures 110.19 110.27 KOSPI 1,863.39 1,835.28 * Front-month futures on three-year treasury bonds (Reporting by Yeonsoo Kwak; Editing by Sam Holmes)