* Shipyard, refiners lead gains as oil bolsters market * Won up after Fed minutes support slower rate hike view By Yeonsoo Kwak SEOUL, Feb 18 South Korean shares rose on Thursday morning as a jump in oil prices and minutes of the Federal Reserve's January meeting suggesting policymakers won't rush into more rate hikes helped improve sentiment. The Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) was up 1 percent at 1,903.50 points at 0145 GMT. Advancing issues outnumbered decliners by 39 to 10. Oil prices rose after Iran voiced support for Russia-Saudi-led move to freeze production to deal with the supply glut. "Recovering oil prices have set the stage for an accelerated rebound in global stocks, while minutes from the FOMC supported the mood," said Rhoo Yong-seok, a stock analyst at Hyundai Securities. Minutes of the Fed's January policy meeting showed that policymakers worried about tighter global financial conditions hitting the U.S. economy and considered changing their planned path of interest rate hikes in 2016. Foreign investors purchased a net 10 billion Korean won ($8.16 million) worth of KOSPI shares by late morning. Shipyard and energy counters outperformed. Daewoo Shipbuilding & Marine Engineering gained 1.8 percent and SK Innovation, South Korea's largest refiner, advanced 2.5 percent. Brokerage and medical stocks also supported the broader market, with Hyundai Securities rising 4.7 percent and Hanmi Pharm jumping 4.9 percent. The KOSPI 200 benchmark of core stocks was up 0.9 percent, while the junior KOSDAQ added 2.1 percent. The South Korean won stood firm against the dollar as the greenback slid after the Fed minutes backed expectations for slower U.S. interest rate hikes. The local currency was quoted at 1,225.1 per dollar, up 0.2 percent from the previous close of 1,227.1. March futures on three-year treasury bonds shed 0.05 points at 110.32. 0145 GMT Prev close Dollar/won 1,225.1 1,227.1 Yen/won 10.7457/520 10.7149 *KTB futures 110.32 110.37 KOSPI 1,903.50 1,883.94 * Front-month futures on three-year treasury bonds (Reporting by Yeonsoo Kwak)