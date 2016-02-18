* Shipyard, refiners lead gains as oil bolsters market
* Won up after Fed minutes support slower rate hike view
By Yeonsoo Kwak
SEOUL, Feb 18 South Korean shares rose on
Thursday morning as a jump in oil prices and minutes of the
Federal Reserve's January meeting suggesting policymakers won't
rush into more rate hikes helped improve sentiment.
The Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) was up
1 percent at 1,903.50 points at 0145 GMT. Advancing issues
outnumbered decliners by 39 to 10.
Oil prices rose after Iran voiced support for
Russia-Saudi-led move to freeze production to deal with the
supply glut.
"Recovering oil prices have set the stage for an accelerated
rebound in global stocks, while minutes from the FOMC supported
the mood," said Rhoo Yong-seok, a stock analyst at Hyundai
Securities.
Minutes of the Fed's January policy meeting showed that
policymakers worried about tighter global financial conditions
hitting the U.S. economy and considered changing their planned
path of interest rate hikes in 2016.
Foreign investors purchased a net 10 billion Korean won
($8.16 million) worth of KOSPI shares by late morning.
Shipyard and energy counters outperformed. Daewoo
Shipbuilding & Marine Engineering gained 1.8 percent
and SK Innovation, South Korea's largest refiner,
advanced 2.5 percent.
Brokerage and medical stocks also supported the broader
market, with Hyundai Securities rising 4.7 percent
and Hanmi Pharm jumping 4.9 percent.
The KOSPI 200 benchmark of core stocks was up 0.9
percent, while the junior KOSDAQ added 2.1 percent.
The South Korean won stood firm against the dollar as
the greenback slid after the Fed minutes backed expectations for
slower U.S. interest rate hikes.
The local currency was quoted at 1,225.1 per
dollar, up 0.2 percent from the previous close of 1,227.1.
March futures on three-year treasury bonds shed 0.05
points at 110.32.
0145 GMT Prev close
Dollar/won 1,225.1 1,227.1
Yen/won 10.7457/520 10.7149
*KTB futures 110.32 110.37
KOSPI 1,903.50 1,883.94
* Front-month futures on three-year treasury bonds
(Reporting by Yeonsoo Kwak)